PIL filed in Calcutta HC against TMC’s agitation in front of Raj Bhavan, breaching Section 144

Kolkata, Oct 09 A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed at the Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, on Monday, challenging the police permission to Trinamool Congress to hold a marathon sit-in demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

In his PIL, the petitioner and a Calcutta High Court Counsel S Das, has argued that the permission to the ruling party to hold a dharna there is in violation of prohibitory orders under Section 144 imposed at the Raj Bhavan complex.

Although the Division Bench has admitted the petition, it has dismissed the plea for a fast-track hearing in the matter.

The development comes a day after the office of the Governor CV Ananda Bose sent a communiqué to the state Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi seeking clarification on the permission to hold the protest in violation of the prohibitory orders in place at the Raj Bhavan complex.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, led by the party’s National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, is holding a marathon dharna in front of the Raj Bhavan since Thursday evening against the alleged reluctance of the Union government to provide requisite funds to the West Bengal government under various centrally-sponsored schemes like MGNREGA.

Banerjee has said that the demonstration will continue unless the Governor meets the delegation and discusses the issue.

The impasse is expected to be over on Monday as the Governor has agreed to meet the delegation.

