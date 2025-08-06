PIL in Calcutta HC to prevent protest march by RG Kar victim's parents

Kolkata, Aug 6 A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday to prevent 'Nabanna Avijan (march to the state secretariat)', a call for which has been given by the parents of R. G. Kar rape and murder victim.

A resident of Kolkata-adjacent Howrah district, where the state secretariat of Nabanna is housed, filed the PIL at the division bench of Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Smita Das De, seeking intervention to prevent the said march.

The petitioner contended that whenever there is such a "march to the state secretariat" rally, the people of the Howrah district, especially those staying near the state secretariat at Mandirtala, face immense inconvenience.

This is the second petition filed in the matter at the Calcutta High Court. Already, a group of traders from Howrah district has filed a similar petition at a single-judge bench of the same court.

The Bench has admitted the petition, and the matter is expected to come up for hearing on Thursday.

The march has been convened on August 9, which marks the first anniversary of the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor within the hospital premises.

The body of the victim was recovered from a seminar hall within the hospital premises on the morning of August 9.

The victim's parents have asked all political parties in the state, except Trinamool Congress, to participate in the march, but without carrying their respective party flags.

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, who first floated the idea involving the victim's parents there, had extended full-fledged support to the protest march.

On Wednesday, Adhikari slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for using police administration to stop the protest march.

The BJP leader said that a special police briefing has been convened on Wednesday evening, likely to be attended by almost all top IPS officers of the state.

