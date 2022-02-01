PIL in Delhi HC alleges illegal transportation of camels for R-Day

New Delhi, Feb 1 A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court alleging illegal transportation of camels to Delhi from their natural habitat in Rajasthan, for demonstration for the Republic Day event.

The plea claimed that 100 camels are being brought to Delhi from Rajasthan every year in goods transport vehicles, violating Section 3 and 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 along with other relevant acts.

It contended that the Centre's structural guidelines of the requisite vehicles for carrying and moving of the camels and directions have been laid down but were not followed by the authorities.

In the PIL, filed through advocate Ankur Bhasin, petitioner, trust Scouts and Guides for animals and birds, alleged inaction of the respondents - The Centre through the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, and the Animal Welfare Board of India, the Delhi government, and others - who have deplorably failed in taking any steps in connection with illegal transportation of camels into the state for the Republic Day event every year invariabl.

The plea is scheduled to come for a hearing on Wednesday before a division bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

