PIL in SC against 'Pen Monument' for Karunanidhi

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Tamil Nadu government's decision to construct 134 feet tall "Pen Monument" in honor of former Chief Minister and DMK supremo Karunanidhi at the Marina Beach.

The PIL filed by some residents of the State sought direction that the Tamil Nadu government and the Ministry of Environment be directed to cancel the decision to construct a 'Pen' statue inside the Marina beach and not damage the ecosystem, and marine life of Marina beach.

It said that fishermen across the coastal areas especially in Chennai of Tamil Nadu have been affected by the government's decision to construct the statue inside the Marina beach near the Muthamil Kalaignar Karunanidhi memorial which is affecting their livelihood and violated the CRZ-IA, CRZ-II and CRZ-IVA and damage the ecosystem, the marine life of Marina beach.

The PIL said that Tamil Nadu Public Works Department (PWD) approved the project and environmentalists have raised an alarm that the project would damage the coastal ecosystem.

"The proposed monument would be located around 360 metres into the Bay of Bengal from the Marina beach coast, the State sought permission under Section 4 (ii)(j) of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification amended in March 22, 2016. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had asked the State to submit the final Environment Impact EIA/EMA report within four years on the DMK government's plan to construct the Kalaignar Pen Monument in the Bay of Bengal," the plea added.

Chennai city has enough land for build the memorial across the city but erect a monument inside the sea that will impact the marina ecosystem and marine life, it said.

The project would affect the livelihood of fisherfolk and take a toll on the environment, and about 32 villages of fishermen will be impacted when it is constructed, claimed the PIL.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor