PIL seeking sealing of Gyanvapi premises dismissed as withdrawn by Allahabad HC

Prayagraj (UP), Aug 8 The Allahabad High Court, on Tuesday, dismissed as withdrawn a PIL seeking a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to seal the entire Gyanvapi premises without affecting the ASI survey order of the Varanasi court.

The court dismissed the petition as withdrawn when petitioner counsel made a prayer to approach the appropriate forum as per law and file an application for the reliefs claimed in the PIL.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava passed the order.

The PIL was filed on Wednesday last before the court seeking directions to the state government and district administration to seal the entire Gyanvapi mosque without affecting the ASI survey.

The petition was filed by Jitender Singh “Visen”, Rakhi Singh and others.

--IANS

amita/shb

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor