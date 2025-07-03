Pilgrims begin spiritual journey towards cave shrine as Amarnath Yatra begins

Srinagar, July 3 Amid devotional religious slogans and enthusiasm, hundreds of pilgrims on Thursday started the spiritual journey towards the holy cave shrine from both Baltal and Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camps.

The first to reach the cave shrine will be the group of Yatris from Baltal base camp, as they have to trek just a 14-km-long distance, while those using the traditional Pahalgam route take four days to reach the cave shrine, covering a 46-km-long stretch on foot.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who joined the Yatris going to the cave shrine from Baltal base camp, said, "Today, we are all going to have the darshan of Bholenath. It feels wonderful... May God bless us all. The atmosphere here is very pleasant... people are feeling good because development work is happening here too."

Yatris were flagged off from the Domail Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri.

Other officials present during the flag-off ceremony were the Secretary, Science and Technology Department and Nodal Officer for Baltal axis, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Jatin Kishore; SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal; and several senior officers from the civil and police administration.

The dignitaries extended their blessings and best wishes to the yatris, praying for a safe and spiritually fulfilling pilgrimage.

Devotional chants of 'Bam Bam Bhole' and 'Har Har Mahadev' filled the air as enthusiastic pilgrims, including elderly women and sadhus, embarked on the sacred journey toward the Holy Cave Shrine.

The serene atmosphere reflected the deep faith and unwavering devotion of the yatris.

Pilgrims expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Jammu and Kashmir UT Administration, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB), and law enforcement agencies.

They praised the seamless coordination, safety measures, and infrastructure in place to ensure a smooth pilgrimage.

The administration has implemented extensive facilities along the route, including 24x7 security, medical camps, sanitation units, and emergency response teams.

The beginning of the Yatra marks not only a religious milestone but also a significant logistical achievement, underscoring the administration's collective commitment to uphold the sanctity and safety of this revered annual event.

Being held after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that claimed 26 lives, this year's Yatra conveys a powerful message that the spirit of the country cannot be dampened by killing civilians after segregating them based on faith.

