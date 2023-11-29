Pilot camp MLA Solanki sentenced to one-year in jail in 2015 cheque bounce case

Jaipur, Nov 29 Rajasthan Congress MLA from Sachin Pilot camp, Ved Prakash Solanki, has been sentenced to one-year imprisonment in a 2015 check bounce case. Also, a fine of Rs 55 lakh has been slapped on him in the verdict pronounced by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nikhil Singh in Behror.

Solanki is the MLA from Chaksu, and is contesting from the same seat in the 2023 Assembly elections, the results of which will out on December 3.

The case dates back to 2015 when Solanki was into real-estate business in Kotputli-Behror district. At that time, he had taken Rs 35 lakh in cash from Mohar Singh Yadav, a retired PTI in the Education Department, against the promise of providing him a plot of land.

However, unable to provide the land to his client, Solanki handed over a cheque of Rs 35 lakh to him. Yadav later filed a case against Solanki after the said cheque bounced.

Advocate Bhupendra Kumar Prajapat said that Yadav, a resident of Hulmana Khurd village in Alwar, was known to Solanki.

Solanki had told Yadav that he would get him a plot in a good location in Bansur at a cheap rate. For this, he showed him land at many places, following which a deal was finalised between the two.

On June 20, 2015, Yadav gave Rs 35 lakh to Solanki for the plot. But after not getting the plot for a long time, Yadav asked Solanki to return the money. Solanki then gave him a cheque of Axis Bank, Jaipur, on September 10, 2015.

However, after the cheque bounced, Yadav asked Solanki to return the money. When he failed to do so, Yadav filed a case on October 30, 2015, taking the matter to court.

Eight months after the case reached the court, Solanki filed a case of fraudulent cheque usurpation on July 8, 2016 in his own defence.

On October 9, 2019, Solanki, then an MLA, reached a compromise with Yadav and an agreement to return Rs 24 lakh was signed on stamp a paper. This stamp paper was also presented in the court. In the stamp paper, it was stated that the legal process would continue if Solanki fails to return the money within three months.

However, Solanki failed to repay the amount.

On November 4, 2023, the security amount was deposited in the court through a bank draft of Rs 27,31,194.

But the remaining amount was not deposited by Solanki.

On Wednesday, the court sentenced Solanki to one-year simple imprisonment along with a financial penalty of Rs 55 lakh. If the fine is not paid, the punishment will be increased by six months.

Solanki will get one month's time to appeal the case in another court.

