Pilot plant of fortified rice kernels launched at CSIR-NIIST

Thiruvananthapuram, April 25 In a major step towards combating hidden hunger and enhancing nutritional security, CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) Research Council and Bharat Biotech International Chairperson Dr. Krishna M. Ella, on Friday, inaugurated the fortified rice kernels (FRK) pilot plant here.

The state-of-the-art FRK pilot plant has been established to address the nutritional needs of vulnerable population groups, especially children and pregnant women.

Using technology developed in-house at CSIR-NIIST, the plant enables the continuous production of fortified rice kernels enriched with essential micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals.

The FRK process involves blending micronutrients with rice flour and extruding the mix into rice-shaped kernels that are virtually indistinguishable from natural rice.

The system is equipped with advanced drying and cooling conveyors for effective moisture removal, enabling immediate use and distribution.

The plant is capable of producing 30 to 50 kg of FRK per hour, which can be seamlessly blended with polished rice for large-scale public distribution.

Ella applauded the institute’s efforts to develop practical, scalable solutions in food and health sciences.

"This pilot plant is an important innovation that merges science with social responsibility. It holds promise for improving public health outcomes across the country, particularly in underserved regions," he said.

CSIR-NIIST Director, Dr C. Anandharamakrishnan, said this pilot plant will serve not only as a production unit but also as a training and innovation hub for start-ups, food safety professionals, public health experts, and students.

"It exemplifies our commitment to developing technologies that are socially impactful and accessible," he said.

The FRK pilot plant will be accessible for research, development, product testing, and hands-on training, promoting innovation and fostering entrepreneurial ventures in the domain of rice fortification.

CSIR-NIIST, an affiliate laboratory under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), continues to be a frontrunner in translating interdisciplinary science into sustainable technologies for national development.

