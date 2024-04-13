Pinarayi Vijayan attacking Rahul Gandhi to please PM Modi, alleges Congress

Kochi, April 13 Congress' leader of opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, on Saturday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of constantly attacking Rahul Gandhi and the party only to please Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

“As the campaign for the April 26 Lok Sabha polls enters its final phase in the state, all we hear is Vijayan's tirades against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress. There is no word on PM Modi or the BJP. The Chief Minister is doing this only to please PM Modi and the BJP,” Satheesan alleged.

He also claimed that Vijayan has nothing to say about good governance because Kerala is reeling under his corrupt rule.

“Vijayan promised free internet for two million households and 30,000 government offices under the much-publicised K-Fon (Kerala Fibre Optic Network) project. The project was launched in 2017 with a targeted completion period of 18 months at a cost of over Rs 1,500 crore. However, it has not reached anywhere, but the Chief Minister's relatives who got a contract benefitted from it. A CBI probe needs to be launched to find out the truth behind this scam,” Satheesan said.

“The Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam worth Rs 300 crore, in which the top CPI-M leaders from Thrissur are involved, is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. Vijayan and the CPI-M are supporting Suresh Gopi, the BJP candidate from Thrissur, so that they get exonerated by PM Modi.

"Hence, the Chief Minister is attacking Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, as the biggest gainers will be PM Modi and the BJP. But no matter what Vijayan does, the Congress will ensure that the BJP doesn't open its account in Kerala,” Satheesan said.

M.M. Hassan, the Acting President of Kerala Congress, said: “While veteran CPI-M leaders like former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar and Biman Basu in West Bengal are working with the Congress in their respective states and attacking the BJP at the same time, Vijayan is yet to utter a word against the Prime Minister.”

