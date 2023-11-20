Pinarayi Vijayan's statewide outreach tour evokes huge public response

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday expressed elation at the "overwhelming" public response to the ongoing statewide outreach tour undertaken by him and his cabinet of ministers.

While interacting with the media at Kannur's Payyannur on the third day of his outreach tour, a delighted Vijayan said, "Massive turnout of people with their grievances reflects our endeavour's success."

The trip that started from Manjeswaram, the northern tip of the state at 3.30 p.m. on Saturday and will touch all the 140 Assembly constituencies will culminate on December 24 in the state capital.

On Sunday, the trip rounded up all the constituencies in Kasargod district and on Monday morning it kicked off with Payyannur.

Incidentally, the Congress-led opposition has boycotted the trip and none of its 41 legislators will participate when it reaches their constituency.

Expressing his pleasure at the huge turnout of people, state CPI(M) secretary and a legislator from Taliparamba in Kannur district M.V.Govindan said in just two days it has become a hit and the opposition legislators will soon realize their folly.

But veteran Congress MLA Ramesh Chennithala termed the trip a "gimmick", adding its surprising that neither the cabinet ministers nor Vijayan is accepting any representation from people who are approaching them with their grievances.

"Our veterans K. Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy would always directly meet and hear the problems of the people. What we now see is a convoy of 40 vehicles behind the luxury coach carrying Vijayan and the cabinet. This is a colossal waste of money when the state is reeling under one of its worst ever financial crises," said Chennithala.

As per the schedule, till December 23, Vijayan and his ministers will be travelling during the day time and reach out to people in four Assembly constituencies and will rest at government guest houses at night.

Not to give the weekly-cabinet meetings a miss, the ministers will meet every Wednesday while traversing through 140 Assembly constituencies, turning the bus into a cabinet on wheels.

