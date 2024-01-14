Pink Auto in Ayodhya: Newly-Introduced Women-Driven Electric Autos To Give City Tour to ‘Ram Bhakts’ (Watch Video)

As preparations are underway for the 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony' of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the state transport department has introduced a new design electric auto service to facilitate commuters attending various religious programs in the city, according to news agency ANI.

Starting from January 14, two types of electric autos, white and pink, will operate in the city. Men will drive the white autos, while women will operate the pink vehicles. These electric autos aim to assist commuters in reaching various religious events in the city, as explained by the supervisor of the auto service to ANI.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Newly-introduced women-driven Pink autos to give ‘Ram Bhakts’ a tour of Ayodhya. (13.01) pic.twitter.com/YyIHHCj2Mt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 13, 2024

A meeting took place on Saturday between officials from Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust responsible for the construction and management of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and government officials in the temple town ahead of the eagerly anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Lord Ram Lalla. The meeting included the presence of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra's General Secretary, Champat Rai, according to ANI.

Officials discussed preparations for the grand event scheduled later this month, expecting a significant turnout from across the country. The meeting attendees, including Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, the Inspector-General of Police, and other police officers, focused on details such as guest accommodations, transportation, car movement, and parking.

"We had a meeting with the trust officials, where the guests will stay, their mode of commuting, car movement, and car parking. The whole plan was discussed with the trust, and their suggestions were also taken," shared Divisional Commissioner Gauravv Dayal with ANI. He added, "All minute details were discussed... All arrangements are under control, and there are no issues."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple is scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on that day. According to temple officials, the ceremony will span seven days, commencing on January 16. Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended invitations to thousands of VIP guests for the event.