Pink booths to come up in nine UP cities for women safety

Lucknow, Oct 11 The Uttar Pradesh government has identified 20 religious places, spanning nine districts, for the establishment of Pink Booths under the 'Safe City' project.

Within the next three months, 1,100 women beat constables in 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar will receive electric two-wheeler scooters as part of the same initiative.

The Safe City project is set to be executed in three phases within the state, as outlined by the state government.

The initial phase will encompass 17 municipal corporations and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Subsequently, the second phase will extend to 57 district headquarters and municipal corporations, while the third phase will involve the incorporation of 143 municipal corporations into the Safe City Project.

B. P. Jogdand, the additional DG of Women and Child Safety Protection, said that in the initial phase of the Safe City Project, Pink Booths will be erected at 20 religious sites in nine cities across the state.

These cities include Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Mathura, Gorakhpur, Agra, Balrampur, and Chitrakoot.

A proposal of Rs 1.66 crore has been submitted by the Home Department for the establishment of these Pink Booths.

