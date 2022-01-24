Pinky Irani moves bail plea in case involving conman Sukesh

New Delhi, Jan 24 In the latest development in Rs 200 crore Prevention of Money laundering case, Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has moved bail application before Delhi High Court. The court has sent notice to the probe agency.

She was placed under arrest in December and since then has been remanded to judicial custody.

As per the remand copy of the ED, attached with the bail application, Pinky was paid Rs 12 crore for arranging a meeting with Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

The ED has claimed that Pinky was asked by Sukesh Chandrashekhar to go and meet Jacqueline to deliver Rs 74 lakh in Jaisalmer where the actress was shooting for a film.

The ED remand note reads that Sukesh made a whatsApp call to Pinky to come and meet him inside the jail premises.

Pinky has denied all the allegations. She has said that she was forced to make such statements during ED custody.

The ED is however standing by its claim of the remand copy. They say that they will be submitting a reply on her bail plea very soon before the Delhi High Court.

The ED has also mentioned in the charge sheet that it was Pinky who introduced Sukesh to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

ED sources say that they have recovered incriminating documents against Pinky in connection with Rs 200 crore PMLA case lodged against Sukesh chandrashekhar. The source said that she will be named as an accused along with seven others in the supplementary charge sheet.

It has been alleged that Pinky used to choose costly gifts for Jacqueline and later used to drop it at her house after the payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

