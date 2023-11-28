Pipe work in Silkyara tunnel complete; labourers evacuation soon: U'khand CM

Uttarkashi, Nov 28 Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that with tireless work of all the rescue teams engaged in the rescue operation, the work of laying pipes in the Silkyara tunnel has been completed, and soon they will be evacuated.

Taking to X, Dhami posted: "Due to immense grace of Baba Baukh Nag Ji, prayers of crores of countrymen and the tireless work of all the rescue teams engaged in the rescue operation, the work of laying pipes in the tunnel to evacuate the workers has been completed. Soon all the trapped labourers will be taken out."

NDRF jawans will go into tunnel along with a doctor, oxygen cylinders and stretchrer.

Around 36 metres of vertical drilling has been completed. Around 41 hi-tech ambulances have been stationed outside the tunnel and doctors at Chinyalisaur hospital have been put on alert.

On November 12, an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi leaving 41 workers trapped.

