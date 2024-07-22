Pistol case: Pune court sends controversial IAS trainee's mother to 14 days judicial custody

Pune, July 22 A Pune court on Monday sent Manorama D. Khedkar, the mother of controversial IAS Probationary Officer Puja M.D. Khedkar, to 14 days judicial custody in the case pertaining to brandishing a pistol at a farmer last year.

As Manorama Khedkar was produced before a Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in Paud, at the end of her second two-day police custody since her arrest last week, her lawyer, seeking interim bail, contended that she had been wrongly arrested while reiterating that attempt to murder charge was not applicable to her as there was no firing and nobody was hurt.

However, the police prosecutor told the court that there could be no mention of interim bail since the investigations are still going on and other accused in the case have yet to be caught.

After hearing both sides in the case, the magistrate sent Manorama Khedkar to judicial custody.

Earlier, after her arrest from a lodge in Mahad town of Raigad, she was sent to two days police custody on Thursday (July 18) and this was extended till July 22.

