Pivotal in initiating DBT scheme, TCA Kalyani takes charge as Controller General of Accounts

New Delhi, Sep 1 TCA Kalyani, a 1991-batch officer of the Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS), on Monday assumed charge as the new Controller General of Accounts (CGA) in the country.

She is the 29th officer to hold this prestigious position in the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

Throughout her career, Kalyani served in key ministries including Defence, Telecom, Fertilisers, Finance, Social Justice and Empowerment, Information and Broadcasting, and Home.

“Kalyani has consistently championed transparency and efficiency in public service delivery through the adoption of technology. Notably, her leadership was pivotal in initiating the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme to farmers for fertiliser purchase assistance from the Government of India,” said Finance Ministry in a statement.

Her contributions extend beyond the government. At Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), she spearheaded digital transformation through online bill payments and payment kiosks. She also played a key role in the revival of Fertiliser Corporation of India Limited.

Before assuming charge as CGA, Kalyani served as the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (Pr. CCA), Ministry of Home Affairs, where she oversaw the budgeting and accounting of one of the largest Ministries of the government, according to the official statement.

Kalyani is a Gold Medallist of the University of Delhi with a BA in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College.

She also holds an MA in International Politics and an MPhil in West European Studies from Jawahar Lal University. With over 34 years of distinguished service, she brings extensive expertise in public financial management, accounting, governance and administration.

“With her wealth of experience and proven leadership, Kalyani is expected to further strengthen the country’s Public Financial Management systems and continue driving innovation and transparency in government accounting,” said the official statement.

