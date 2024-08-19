Piyush Goyal celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Hindu women migrants who got Indian citizenship under CAA

New Delhi, Aug 19 Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a group of Pak Hindu women refugees in the national capital, who recently got Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also described the occasion as ‘one of the best Rakhi celebrations of his life.’

The Union Minister on Monday met a group of the women CAA citizenship beneficiaries on the occasion of Rakhi, who tied the sacred thread on his wrist.

Assuring them of safety and their right to Indian citizenship, he said, "The Citizenship (Amendment) Act has provided respect and safety that is your right.”

He further said, "This is one of the best Raksha Bandhan celebrations of my life".

He also said that due to the strong will of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all these sisters have got Indian citizenship under CAA.

He further stated the Citizenship Act would provide safety and security to the migrants who have been given nationality under the CAA and also asserted that India will continue to raise voice for the safety and security to the migrants of minorities in neighbouring countries.

The CAA was passed by the Parliament in 2019, paving the way for granting Indian citizenship to persecuted religious minorities from neighbouing nations including Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The migrants include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Christians and Parsis.

The Union Minister also shared pictures of Raksha Bandhan celebration with Sadhvi Rithambara and Brahmakumari sisters.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Today I got the good fortune of receiving the blessings of Didi Maa Sadhvi Ritambhara Ji in the form of Rakhi. Her affection and that of all the other sisters of Vatsalya Gram made this Raksha Bandhan special for me.”

Notably, the Rakshan Bandhan festival celebrates the bond between brother and sister and falls on the last day of the holy Hindu month of Shravan.

