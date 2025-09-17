Piyush Goyal launches 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' in Mumbai on PM Modi's 75th birthday

Mumbai, Sep 17 On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday launched the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign at Rawalpada Polyclinic (Maternity Home) in Mumbai's Dahisar East, to promote women's health and empowerment.

The nationwide initiative was virtually inaugurated by PM Modi through video conferencing from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, where he underlined the importance of women's well-being and urged them to actively participate in the free health screenings being conducted at medical camps across the country.

In Mumbai, the launch was attended by BJP MLA Manisha Chaudhary, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, and several senior leaders, alongside a large gathering of female beneficiaries.

The event also saw the distribution of nutrition kits to pregnant women, aimed at ensuring proper maternal health.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Piyush Goyal said, "On the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, we all extend our greetings and best wishes to him. We pray to God to bless him with a long life and good health so that he may continue serving India and its 140 crore citizens. For the past 50 years, he has dedicated himself to public service, always placing the nation above everything else."

Highlighting the scale of the service initiatives, Goyal added, "Over a hundred service initiatives are being launched across various areas of North Mumbai. In every ward, different events are being organised, whether related to healthcare, cleanliness, or medical camps. A new initiative, the Standard Club, is being introduced in schools and colleges to raise awareness about quality and safety... Similarly, many services are being organised across the country today."

He also pointed out that different types of medical camps were being set up in slum areas.

"We are launching a new campaign to provide pregnant women with a kit that ensures proper nutrition during the first three to four months of pregnancy and for several months after the child is born," he said.

Emphasising efforts to improve hygiene, Goyal noted, "We conducted an initiative in our community to provide sanitary pads to girls in municipal schools. This project is being launched across all municipal schools in Mumbai."

Manisha Chaudhary, who joined the launch, said the entire nation was organising health camps, particularly with a focus on women, to mark PM Modi's birthday.

"Around 20 kgs of maternity kits are being provided to pregnant women today. Special focus is also being given to pregnant women who are malnourished. This is being done under the Prime Minister's 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' initiative," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor