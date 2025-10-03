Piyush Goyal, Singapore PM meet to further boost comprehensive strategic partnership

New Delhi, Oct 3 Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday met Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, and discussed the commitment to further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

"Discussions reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership, building on the strong momentum and vast potential for future growth," said Commerce Minister in a post on X social media platform.

Wong replied, saying they "had a good discussion on deepening our economic partnership from industrial park development to emerging tech like AI".

Union Minister Goyal also met Chin Yau Seng, CEO of Singapore Airlines Engineering Company (SIAEC), and discussed strengthening India-Singapore cooperation in the aviation Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector.

"Also, explored new avenues for collaboration in innovation, skill development and investment to boost India’s growing aerospace ecosystem and enhance global connectivity," Minister Goyal highlighted in a separate X post.

The Minister also met Lee Chee Koon, Group CEO, and Manohar Khiatani, Senior Executive Director of CapitaLand Investment.

The discussion centred on advancing sustainable urban development and infrastructure expansion in India especially in logistics, warehousing, and data centres.

"Also explored new opportunities for driving India's growth story through strategic collaboration," he posted.

Last month, Wong met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, and discussed the outcomes of the recently held 3rd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable and the interest of two nations to collaborate on cross-border data flows and capital markets.

"Glad to reconnect with India Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. We discussed the outcomes of the recently held 3rd India-SG Ministerial Roundtable, and our interest to collaborate on cross-border data flows and capital markets," PM Wong had posted on X.

"There is great potential for Singapore and India to further bolster our financial and digital linkages," he added.

Lawrence Wong's visit coincided with the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations, reaffirming the continued commitment of both nations to further strengthen the partnership.

