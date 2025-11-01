Piyush Goyal slams Mahagathbandhan's poll promises; lauds Bihar's development under NDA govt

Patna, Nov 1 Union Commerce Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, on Saturday, launched a sharp political attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Mahagathbandhan alliance during his address at NDTV’s Bihar Power Play conclave, held ahead of the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

The Union Minister dismissed the Opposition's promises as hollow and branded their leadership as emblematic of failed political experiments, while defending the NDA's development agenda and employment strategy for Bihar.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav are "symbols of failed experiments", the BJP leader said in response to the RJD leader's charge that the NDA has copied their poll manifesto.

"Those who fail the exam keep crying all the time. The Mahagathbandhan is a failed experiment. Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are symbols of a failed experiment," he said.

Union Minister Goyal also countered the Mahagathbandhan's promise of providing 2.5 crore jobs and cited budgetary constraints.

"We have promised one crore jobs. It includes government and private jobs. This is a practical promise and can be fulfilled. We have made a plan on how to get technological companies here and how we can create industrial parks here," he said.

"Is it wrong if someone from Bihar goes to Japan?" he asked, challenging the perception that migration equates to loss.

He claimed that the younger generation from Bihar is increasingly choosing to remain in the state, as it now offers growing job opportunities.

"Today's youth are becoming job creators. Resources are being developed here, and that's changing the landscape," he added.

Union Minister Goyal credited the "double-engine government" -- led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar -- for ushering in transformative development.

He highlighted infrastructure advancements, noting that Patna, once plagued by congestion and chaos, now boasts flyovers and is on the cusp of receiving a Metro system.

"No one would have imagined this a decade ago," he remarked.

The Union Minister also pointed to Bihar's industrial progress, citing the establishment of 14 ethanol plants and the launch of the Makhana Board as examples of value addition.

"Infrastructure brings opportunity," he said, referencing new highways, rural roads, and housing schemes that have improved livelihoods across the state.

Commenting on employment, Union Minister Goyal countered the Mahagathbandhan's promise of 2.5 crore jobs, calling it fiscally unrealistic.

"We've pledged one crore jobs -- both government and private -- and we have a roadmap to attract tech firms and build industrial parks," he said.

Addressing concerns over rising crime rates in Bihar, Union Minister Goyal said that improved law enforcement has led to more FIRs being registered.

"Earlier, people feared reporting crimes. Today, women feel safe walking after dark and farmers are earning more," he concluded.

