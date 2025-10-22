Piyush Goyal to visit Germany to boost bilateral trade and investment

New Delhi, Oct 22 Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is slated to visit Germany from October 23, where he will engage with CEOs and industry leaders to boost bilateral trade and investment, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to a ministry statement, the Berlin visit marks a key milestone in enhancing India's engagement with Germany and holds particular significance, as the year 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, highlighting the depth, resilience, and long-standing strength of bilateral ties.

"Goyal’s meetings are designed to facilitate high-impact interactions with senior government officials, industry leaders, and business associations in both countries," the official statement added.

During the visit, the minister will hold high-level bilateral meetings with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, Katherina Reiche, and Dr Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany’s G7 & G20 Sherpa.

Discussions during the meeting will focus on further strengthening the dynamic Indo–German economic partnership and exploring new avenues for enhanced trade and investment cooperation.

Goyal will also hold a high-level meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel, to discuss the strengthening of bilateral trade relations, Luxembourg’s forthcoming State Visit to India, current regional developments, and key international issues.

As part of his Berlin visit, Goyal will also participate as a speaker at the third Berlin Global Dialogue (BGD) -- an annual summit that brings together leaders from business, government, and academia to deliberate on issues shaping the global economy.

The session will explore how nations and businesses are navigating an evolving global trade landscape, identifying practical pathways to enhance market access and build a new trading ecosystem that drives sustainable global growth.

A key component of the visit will include a series of one-on-one meetings with CEOs of leading German companies such as Schaeffler Group, Renk Vehicle Mobility Solutions, Herrenknecht AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Enertrag SE, and Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

The Minister will also chair a roundtable with CEOs and leaders of German Mittelstand companies, and meet with representatives of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) and the Asia-Pacific Association of German Business (APA).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor