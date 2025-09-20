Piyush Goyal to visit US on Sep 22 as talks intensify to achieve trade pact

New Delhi, Sep 20 A delegation led by the Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, is slated to visit the United States on September 22, as trade talks have resumed in a significant thaw in the bilateral relations between the two nations.

According to a statement, during the last visit of the team of officials from the office of United States Trade Representative to India on September 16, “positive discussions were held on various aspects of the trade deal, and it was decided to intensify efforts in this regard”.

“In continuation of these discussions, a delegation led by the Commerce and Industries Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal is visiting the United States for meetings with the U.S. side on 22nd September 2025. The delegation plans to take forward the discussions with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” the statement further said.

India and the US, during a high-level official meeting held here earlier this week, decided to intensify efforts to achieve an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

A team of officials from the office of the United States Trade Representative, led by Chief Negotiator, India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations, Brendan Lynch, arrived in India on Tuesday.

They held discussions on India-US trade ties, including the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, with a team of Indian officials, led by Special Secretary, Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal.

"Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the US, the discussions were positive and forward looking covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement," a statement issued by the Commerce and Industry Ministry after the meeting.

According to Commerce Ministry, trade discussions are going on at several levels. There is a positive frame of mind on both sides while approaching trade issues.

Expectations of a trade deal have been boosted by positive messages from US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

