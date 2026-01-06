Piyush Goyal welcomes Madras HC verdict on Thiruparankundram Deepam case

New Delhi, Jan 6 Union Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday, welcomed the division bench judgment of the Madras High Court, which permitted the centuries-old Deepastham ritual of lighting the sacred lamp atop the Thiruparankundram Hill, calling it justice for devotees and a reaffirmation of constitutional religious freedom.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP's central office in New Delhi, Union Minister Goyal said the judgment had completely dismantled the Tamil Nadu government's claim that allowing the religious ritual would create law and order problems in the state.

He added that the High Court described such apprehensions as an "imaginary ghost" created by state authorities, thereby exposing what he termed the DMK-led government's appeasement politics.

Referring to the court's observations, Union Minister Goyal said the judges had made it clear that any disturbance could arise only if it were sponsored by the state itself.

He described this as a serious indictment of the DMK and the Congress-led INDI alliance, accusing them of deliberately politicising a long-standing religious practice associated with Lord Murugan.

The Union Minister recalled that devotees were compelled to approach the judiciary after the Deepam ritual, followed for centuries at the hill shrine, was stopped during the DMK government.

A single-judge order passed on December 1, 2025, had allowed the practice to continue, but the state government chose to challenge it.

The division bench of the Madras High Court, Union Minister said, had now conclusively recognised Deepastham as an ancient and historical practice that deserved protection.

Union Minister Goyal also criticised the impeachment motion moved against Justice G.R. Swaminathan by MPs of the INDI alliance, describing it as an attempt to intimidate the judiciary.

He alleged that constitutional authorities were being threatened whenever court judgments did not suit the political interests of the Opposition-led alliance, undermining democratic institutions in the process.

Drawing parallels with attacks on other constitutional bodies, including the Election Commission, Union Minister Goyal said the court judgment had exposed what he described as the INDI alliance's "anti-constitutional conduct".

He asserted that the country would not accept politics based on appeasement or hostility towards religious faith.

In his concluding remarks, Union Minister Goyal said the court judgment was a wake-up call for the people of Tamil Nadu and the country at large.

He expressed confidence that voters would deliver a fitting response to such politics, reiterating that India respects all religions equally and that ancient traditions and faith would continue to be safeguarded by the Constitution and the Judiciary.

