PK has emerged as a brand, says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, April 20 The speculations regarding the entry of poll strategist Prashant Kishor (PK) into Congress has gained momentum after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said PK has emerged as a brand.

Kishor has worked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, and had also teamed with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"This is a professional task," said Gehlot, who was in Delhi on Wednesday to attend a presentation session by Kishor.

Gehlot was accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Congress president Sonia Gandhi during the presentation being made to the party veterans.

Before the presentation, Gehlot spoke to the media, and said: "PK's name has gone bigger,'' he said, adding: "Opposition should use the experience of veterans, we have been taking the views of experts."

After Gehlot's statement, the speculation of Kishor joining the Congress intensified.

It is noteworthy that after the statement made by the senior Congress leader in support of Prashant Kishor, it is believed that soon, the party shall announce the inclusion of the poll strategist in the Congress.

Recently, PK met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and since then, speculations regarding joining the Congress are doing the rounds.

