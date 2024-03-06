Plan to connect Jhajjar with Delhi via metro: Haryana Chief Secy

Chandigarh, March 6 The Haryana government has decided to establish a metro link connecting AIIMS in Delhi with the National Cancer Institute at Badsa in the state's Jhajjar district, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Wednesday.

Presiding over a board meeting of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corp (HMRTC), he said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has given the green signal for a fresh assessment by RITES to gauge the potential demand for this route.

Also, a techno-feasibility study is underway to explore extending the existing metro line from Ballabhgarh to Palwal, covering a distance of about 25 km, to meet the growing transportation demands in the area.

It was informed at the meeting that the Chandigarh Tricity MRTS project witnessed a significant modification, with a direct link now connecting the railway station and the main corridor. This adjustment aims to improve accessibility and convenience for passengers utilising both metro and train services.

The project's network length has been extended by 4 km, linking ISBT Zirakpur to Sector 20 in Panchkula, further bolstering regional connectivity.

The Gurugram Metro Rail Project got sanction from the Centre for the construction of a metro line connecting Millennium City Centre and Cyber City. This route will significantly enhance intra-city connectivity within Gurugram, addressing the burgeoning transportation needs of residents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project on February 16 in Rewari. The Gurugram Metro Rail Ltd (GMRL) has been incorporated for the implementation of the project.

