Plane crash: DNA samples taken from 192 families; bodies of five victims handed over

Ahmedabad, June 13 The process of identifying victims from the tragic Air India Flight AI-171 crash continues at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where bodies are being brought in for post-mortem examinations. As of now, five bodies have been identified and respectfully handed over to their families. These include two victims from Rajasthan, two from Bhavnagar, and one from Madhya Pradesh.

Civil Hospital officials confirmed that DNA samples have been collected from 192 families so far.

To support the identification process, a large team of 70 to 80 doctors, including those from PHCs (Primary Health Centres) and CHCs (Community Health Centres) across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Anand, and Nadiad, has been working around the clock in the post-mortem room since Thursday.

The state government has set up a dedicated facility at the Kasoti Bhavan on the ground floor of B.J. Medical College for collecting DNA samples. Health Principal Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi stated that samples, mainly from immediate family members like parents or children, are being sent for matching. The process is expected to take at least three days.

To assist grieving families, the police and hospital staff are providing emotional support and ensuring that all formalities are handled with dignity and care.

For any queries regarding patients or post-mortem identification, the Civil Hospital has released helpline numbers: 6357373831, 6357373841

In addition, the state government has activated a control room at the State Emergency Operations Centre. Families can reach out for assistance on: 079-23251900, 9978405304

As the process of identification continues, officials have confirmed that over 250 post-mortem examinations have already been completed.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the city’s Civil Hospital to meet those injured in the tragic incident and to express his condolences to the families of the deceased.

At the hospital, PM Modi was received by Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi, who provided a detailed briefing on the condition of the injured and the medical response underway. The Prime Minister also met with Ramesh Vishwas, the sole survivor of the crash, and other patients receiving treatment. He offered words of encouragement and support, assuring them of the government's full assistance during this difficult time.

PM Modi spent time with grieving families, conveying his heartfelt condolences and standing in solidarity with them amid their profound loss.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor