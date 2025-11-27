Planned execution led to success of Mumbai's underground Metro project: MD Ashwini Bhide

Mumbai, Nov 27 Additional Chief Secretary to the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, Ashwini Bhide, said on Thursday that mega infrastructure projects like the Metro and Coastal Road hold immense significance in ensuring smooth and efficient transportation in Mumbai.

The initial challenges faced during these projects -- such as legal and environmental clearances, technical issues, and citizens' concerns -- were successfully overcome through meticulous planning, transparent communication, coordination among government agencies, and active public participation.

She was speaking at the late BG Deshmukh Memorial Lecture Series organised by the Maharashtra Chapter of the Indian Institute of Public Administration.

Bhide elaborated on the planning and implementation behind the Metro and Coastal Road projects.

She presented a detailed account of India's first fully underground Metro Line-3 (Colaba–SEEPZ).

"The underground Metro is not just an engineering project but an excellent example of social engineering. Despite construction in crowded residential and commercial areas for more than five years, people's trust was retained through extensive communication and transparent updates via social media. Due to stringent safety measures and quality work, not a single untoward incident occurred during the entire construction period," she said.

She also added, "Key factors such as advance planning, strong and committed leadership, quick decision-making, continuous site monitoring, teamwork, modern technology, open dialogue with citizens, problem-solving approach, and strong political will played a crucial role in timely completion of the project. She acknowledged the coordination between Mumbai Police, BMC, Port Trust, Railways, Defence, Airport Authority, and the consistent direction from the Chief Minister's War Room."

Bhide said that Mumbai, being the country's financial capital and a major employment hub, continues to witness rising population pressure.

"Its limited, narrow, peninsula-like geography has created severe stress on infrastructure, especially transportation. To reduce this burden, modern and integrated solutions like the underground metro and coastal road are essential," she added.

"Projects like Atal Setu, the Marine Drive–Bandra Worli Sea Link Coastal Road, and the Navi Mumbai International Airport have already been completed. Work is ongoing on Bandra–Versova, Versova–Dahisar–Bhayandar–Uttan–Virar Coastal Road, Worli–Sewri Connector, Western Express Highway–Samruddhi Mahamarg Link, Borivali–Thane Tunnel, Goregaon–Mulund Link Road and Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel Road. Future projects include the Virar–Alibag Multi-Modal Corridor and the Vadhavan Port," she said.

Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal said that constructing an underground metro in a city like Mumbai is extremely challenging, yet Maharashtra has achieved it.

"Inspired by this success, there is now a demand to build Delhi Metro's upcoming projects underground as well. Such projects deliver better services to citizens."

He emphasised that every administrative officer must work to make citizens' lives easier, with teamwork and positive intent.

