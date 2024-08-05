Plant-based proteins offer major health advantages over animal proteins

New Delhi, Aug 5 New findings show that all plants contain essential amino acids, countering the common but mistaken belief that plants lack one or more amino acids, giving them major health advantages over animal-based proteins, a belief that has long been held but has been finally demolished.

“Plant-based proteins are associated with reduced mortality compared with animal proteins,” says Dr. Neal Barnard, adjunct professor of medicine at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington, D.C.

A major Harvard University study showed that when plant-based proteins are consumed instead of protein from beef, poultry, fish, dairy products, or eggs, mortality is reduced, as far as statistics are concerned.

Long-term, high protein-high meat diets may cause bone and calcium balance issues, increased cancer risk, liver problems, and worsening of coronary artery disease, which can spiral into further serious conditions.

People drawing their nutrition from plant-based diets enjoy a reduced risk of diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and cancer. However, individuals on any diet should be mindful of their need for vitamin B12 and other essential nutrients, for the lack of vitamin B12 has its own severe consequences which affect the bone, hair, skin, nails et cetera.

The letter was published in response to a New England Journal of Medicine article introducing a new series on nutrition. “Many people are now shifting to plant-based diets, and their nutrition improves in the process,” Dr Barnard says.

