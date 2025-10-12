Played key role in strengthening Jana Sangh, BJP: PM Modi on Vijayaraje Scindia's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to former Rajya Sabha member late Vijayaraje Scindia, also popularly known as Rajmata Scindia, on her birth anniversary, and lauded her role in strengthening the Jana Sangh and the BJP.

Vijayaraje Scindia was born in 1919 in present-day Madhya Pradesh. She was the consort of the last ruling Maharaja of Gwalior, Jiwajirao Scindia. Later, she was elected repeatedly to both Houses of Parliament. She was one of the founding members of the BJP.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Ji on her birth anniversary. Her efforts to serve society will never be forgotten. She played a key role in strengthening the Jana Sangh and the BJP. Vijayaraje Scindia Ji was passionate about our cultural roots and always worked to protect as well as popularise them."

He also shared a video message highlighting her contributions during the Independence movement.

"In the last century, Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia was among the very few people who gave direction to the nation. Rajmata was not only an idol of affection but also a decisive leader and efficient administrator. From the independence movement to decades after independence, she witnessed every significant milestone." PM Modi said.

"She gave her entire life to serve the people. She came from a royal family. She was not short of wealth and power, but still, she spent her entire life serving the people with a motherly affection," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the Centre will fulfil Vijayaraje Scindia's dreams of a strong India by achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

"Her dream was a strong, secure and progressive India. We will fulfil her dreams through the resolution of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Rajmata's inspiration is with us," he added.

Union Minister and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also paid tributes to the Rajamata on her birth anniversary, stating that her every moment of life was "dedicated to public welfare and the upliftment of the last person in society, the confluence of simplicity, naturalness, and sensitivity".

He said that Vijayaraje Scindia was "the embodiment of affection and maternal love".

"It has been my good fortune to receive her abundant affection and blessings. The way you nurtured and strengthened the Jan Sangh and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh with a spirit of service and dedication is an inspiration for all of us workers," Chouhan said in a post on X.

"The fiery thoughts of the revered Rajmata ji, who remained steadfast to her ideology and principles throughout her life, will always continue to inspire us towards the service of the nation and public welfare," he added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also took to social media and paid homage to Vijayaraje Scindia, calling her a "symbol of sacrifice, compassion, and dedication".

"The revered Rajmata Ji made unparalleled contributions to shaping the Jan Sangh and BJP with the sacred aim of national service. Her remarkable personality will always continue to inspire," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor