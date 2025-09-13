Players should set a goal of winning medals at Olympics, says Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Sep 13 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said players should set a goal of winning medals at the Olympics.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of establishing India as a sports superpower in the 2036 Olympic Games, and the state has already begun preparations in this direction. The Chief Minister was addressing players at the inaugural ceremony of Yonex-Sunrise Ashwani Gupta Memorial All India Sub-Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament -- 2025 in Panchkula, near here.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister declared the tournament open and announced Rs 11 lakh for the Sports Promotion Society of Panchkula from this discretionary fund. Welcoming 2,000 players to Haryana, CM Saini said, “Victory and defeat are part of the game, but your passion and sportsmanship are what make you a great player”.

He said the players’ goal should not be limited to the Asian Junior Badminton Tournament, but should extend to winning medals in the Olympics. Describing Haryana as a sports hub, the Chief Minister said players from the state have brought laurels to both the country and Haryana by winning medals at international competitions.

He said about 11 years ago, a vision for sports was formulated in Haryana, under which players have been encouraged with the mantra ‘Khele Haryana -- Badhe Haryana’, and extensive sports infrastructure has been developed. Whether it is stadiums, indoor halls, or residential sports academies, the government has ensured the establishment of modern sports facilities in every district of the state.

The Chief Minister said the government has set up sports nurseries to nurture talent from an early age, due to which Haryana is known as the ‘nursery of sports’. Financial assistance and professional training are being provided to budding players through these nurseries.

At present, 1,489 sports nurseries are operational in the state, where 37,225 players are receiving training. In these nurseries, players aged 8 to 14 years are given Rs 1,500 per month, while those between 15 and 19 years receive Rs 2,000 per month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor