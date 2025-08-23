Playing cricket with Pakistan is inhumane, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, Aug 23 Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday strongly opposed the Union Sports Ministry’s approval for India-Pakistan matches in the Asia Cup, calling it “deeply painful” for the people of India.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raut said, “The blood of the Indians killed in the Pahalgam attack has not yet dried, and the tears of their families have not yet stopped. Even so, playing cricket matches with Pakistan is inhumane.”

“Playing cricket with Pakistan is not only an insult to the valour of our soldiers but also to every martyr who sacrificed their life for Kashmir, including Syama Prasad Mukherjee. These matches are being played in Dubai. If they were held in Maharashtra, Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena would have disrupted them.

He claimed that the sports ministry’s decision would not be possible without the approval of the Prime Minister and the Home Ministry, saying that he is expressing the sentiments of patriotic citizens in his letter.

“Matches against Pakistan involve large-scale betting and online gambling, with many BJP members allegedly involved. Jay Shah, a prominent figure from Gujarat, is currently steering cricket affairs. Is there significant financial turnover for the BJP in this?” he asked.

“You say Operation Sindoor against Pakistan is not over. If the conflict is still ongoing, how can we play cricket with Pakistan? The Pahalgam attack was carried out by a Pakistani terrorist group, which wiped the sindoor (vermilion) of 26 women. Have you considered the feelings of those mothers and sisters? Has President Trump threatened to stop trade if we do not play cricket with Pakistan? You declared that 'blood and water cannot flow together'. Now, will blood and cricket flow together? Raut asked.

