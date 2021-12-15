Plea challenging reappointment of V-C of Kannur University dismissed

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petition challenging the reappointment of Dr Gopinath Ravindran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University.

The Single Bench of Justice Amit Rawal dismissed the petition.

The petition contended, "Ravindran was reappointed as the Vice-Chancellor in total disregard to the prohibition contained in Section 10 (9) of the Kannur University Act. The candidate so considered shall initially satisfy the condition provided in Section 10(9) since there is no distinction between appointment and reappointment. Such an appointment can only be after satisfying the procedure provided under clause 7.3 in its entirety of UGC Regulations. When reappointment is made by virtue of the provision contained in Section 10 (10), the law does not provide an exemption to be followed in the case of an incumbent holding the post of Vice-Chancellor. Ravindran's selection and appointment in 2017 were done after the process of selection is no legal justification to bypass the said process and therefore, his appointment cannot be described as an appointment as per law."

Earlier this week, a letter from Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu was out which recommended the re-appointment of Dr Gopinath Ravindran as Kannur University Vice-Chancellor. In the letter dated 22.11.2021 to the Governor, she had recommended Dr Gopinath

Ravindran may be allowed to continue for another term as Vice-Chancellor and to cancel the notification dated October 27 appointing a Search-cum-Selection committee for identifying the person to be appointed as Vice-Chancellor.

In another letter on November 22 higher education minister has mentioned that steps have been taken to withdraw notification inviting applications to select a Vice Chancellor for Kannur University.

( With inputs from ANI )

