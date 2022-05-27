Plea in Mathura court claims Hindu deity buried beneath mosque near Diwan-e-Khas in Agra Fort

An advocate has filed new litigation in Mathura court claiming that an idol of a deity 'Thakur Keshav Dev' is buried beneath the stairs of a mosque near Diwan-e-Khas in Agra Fort.

Further, he had prayed that a survey should be conducted and that the idol must be retrieved.

Mathura Court has returned the petition by the advocate and has further asked the plaintiff to give the notice to the defendant.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor