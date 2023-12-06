Plea to Maha CM: Make Jarange-Patil 2nd CM to solve quota muddle

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra), Dec 6 Inspired by the 2001 film ‘Nayak’, an independent wannabe politician and autorickshaw driver has come up with a bizarre solution to resolve the ongoing caste-based reservations imbroglio rocking Maharashtra politics.

The autorickshaw driver, Vishal U Nandarkar, 38, has made his outrageous plea on a stamp paper addressed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and submitted it to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector ahead of the Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislature starting in Nagpur from December 7.

“My solution is very simple: Make the Shivba Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil the second CM for a month with the sole responsibility to crack the caste quota issue that has been hanging fire for several months,” Nandarkar declared.

Justifying his contention, he said that when the state can have two Deputy CMs – Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, “then why not two CMs since Shinde is already overburdened with other state duties, with little time to solve the caste quota entanglements.”

“I demand that the CM should consult all parties and make Jarange-Patil as a second CM for a month, with the exclusive authority to tackle the reservations issue for Marathas, Dhangars, Muslims and any other eligible communities, within the legal framework,” Nandarkar said.

He added that Jarange-Patil has complete faith in the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President, Prakash Ambedkar, and even listens to his advice.

“In case there are complications, then Prakash Ambedkar will guide Jarange-Patil in fulfilling his responsibilities as a second CM to hammer out an amicable solution within the legal parameters,” claimed Nandarkar.

When asked whether Jarange-Patil was aware of his outlandish demand, the autorickshaw driver – who has contested several Lok Sabha and Assembly elections as an independent, but lost – replied in the negative.

However, he warned that if CM Shinde fails to consider his appeal within the next week or so, then he would be compelled to move the Bombay High Court for redressal.

On the response of other state political parties, Nandarkar said, “They only talk and do nothing.” So, according to him there has been no communication with any party so far, unless they approach him.

