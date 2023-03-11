Pleasant sunny weather likely in J&K in next 24 hrs

Srinagar, March 11 Weather was dry in Jammu & Kashmir during the last 24 hours. The MeT office said on Saturday that pleasant sunny weather is likely during next 24 hours.

"Pleasant sunny weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours," an office of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 3.4, Pahalgam minus 0.4 and Gulmarg 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 12.3 Kargil minus 16.7 and Leh minus 4.8 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor