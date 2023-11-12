'Pledge for nation building,' Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankhar greet nation on Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 12 President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwai, and said "let's celebrate the festival of lights safely and take pledge for nation building by contributing to the conservation of environment".

The President in her message said, “On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad."

She said that Deepawali is a festival of joy and happiness.

"It is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and justice over injustice. People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony. This festival is a symbol of kindness, positivity and prosperity. The festival of Deepawali illuminates our conscience and inspires us to work for welfare of humanity," the President said.

She said that "one lamp can light up many others". "In the same manner, we can bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the poor and needy by sharing our joys with them," the President said.

"Let us all celebrate the festival of lights safely and take pledge for nation building by contributing in the conservation of environment,” Murmu said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted the nation on Deepawali and in a post on X said, "Warm greetings on the auspicious and joyous occasion of Deepawali, the festival of lights."

Dhankhar said, "Deepawali reaffirms our belief in living a righteous and virtuous life and performing our duty to the best of our ability under all circumstances.

"May the brightness and brilliance of this festival spread knowledge, wisdom and compassion to the core of our hearts," he added.

