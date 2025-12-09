PLI Auto scheme: Rs 1,350.83 crore worth of incentives disbursed to 5 applicants

New Delhi, Dec 9 Under the production-linked incentive (PLI) Auto scheme, the incentive of Rs 1,350.83 crore has been disbursed to five applicants (as on November 11), the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

The scheme was launched with a budgetary outlay of Rs 25,938 crore.

"The eligible sales target till March 2028 (over base year FY 2019-20) is Rs 2,31,500 crore, and sales of Rs 32,879 crore have been achieved till 30.09.2025," Minister of State for Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma told the Rajya Sabha in response to a question.

The PLI Auto Scheme proposes financial incentives to boost domestic manufacturing of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products and attract investments in the automotive manufacturing value chain.

As EV adoption has been increased, the Domestic Value Addition (DVA) requirement and localisation of the EV value chain are expanding across the AAT products.

The scheme proposes financial incentives to boost domestic manufacturing of AAT products with a minimum 50 per cent DVA and attract investments in the automotive manufacturing value chain.

The government, on May 12, 2021, approved PLI-ACC in order to promote the manufacturing of ACC in the country with a budgetary outlay of Rs 18,100 crore. The scheme envisages establishing a cumulative ACC battery manufacturing capacity of 50 GWh.

The PM E-DRIVE scheme was notified on September 29, 2024. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over a period of four years and aims to incentivise the sale of e-2W, e-3W, e-Ambulances, e-Trucks, and e-buses.

The scheme also supports the development of charging infrastructure and the upgradation of vehicle testing agencies. Under the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) mandates domestic manufacturing of specified EV components, said the minister.

The PLI scheme has attracted Rs 1.76 lakh crore in committed investments since 2020 and created over 12 lakh jobs. The scheme has approved 806 applications across 14 strategic sectors, primarily with the goal of boosting manufacturing in line with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

