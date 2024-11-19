PM Awas 2.0 launched; homeless people to get dream home: MCG Commissioner 

Gurugram, Nov 19 With the launch of PM Awas 2.0, a scheme of the Central government to provide housing to the homeless people of urban areas, the dream of a home for the homeless will soon be fulfilled.

For this scheme, online applications will be started soon for the homeless people of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) area.

MCG Commissioner Ashok Kumar Garg said that the Central government has launched Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Part 2. Applications will be sought for this soon.

"This scheme is not only meant for the BPL but also other middle-class families that are eligible to apply under this scheme. For this, a letter has been sent by the Central Government to all the Municipal Corporations of the state. The process of taking applications will be started soon," he said.

Garg said that some criteria have also been set for the Central government's PM Housing Scheme Part 2.

According to this, economically weaker section (EWS), low-income group (LIG) families who do not have any permanent house of their own anywhere in the country will be eligible to buy or construct a house under PM Housing Scheme-Urban 2.0.

"The applications for the scheme will be accepted online only. Eligible persons wishing to have a house will apply online on the portal of the Central government. The portal will be started soon. As per the government guidelines, the Aadhar card of the family members of the applicant must be linked to a mobile phone number," he added.

In case of the absence of link, OTP will not come and the application will not be valid. He said that after applying, the team of the Municipal Corporation will go to the ground and verify.

If the information given at the time of application is found to be incorrect during verification, the application will be cancelled.

The Municipal Commissioner said that under the scheme, benefits will be available through four components i.e. BLC, AHP, ARH and ISS.

Through Beneficiary Construction (BLC), eligible families belonging to EWS categories will be provided land rights, i.e. lease, if they do not have their land.

Under Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP), houses built for EWS by public and private institutions will be allotted.

Affordable Rental Housing (ARH) will provide housing to urban migrants, working women, industrial workers, homeless, destitute, students and others.

Under the Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS), subsidy on home loans will be provided up to Rs 1.80 lakh.

