PM busy with film stars and poll campaign instead of acting against enemy, says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai, May 2 Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of prioritising film stars and election campaigning over taking decisive action following the terror attack in Pahalgam.

"When there is a terrorist attack on the country, we stand with the government in every action taken against the enemy. But instead of responding firmly, the Prime Minister is busy campaigning and attending events with Bollywood celebrities," Raut alleged.

Raut further said, Within 24 hours of the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to campaign for the BJP in Bihar. Should we support such a Prime Minister? Yesterday (May 1), he came to Mumbai and spent nine to ten hours with film actors. He also gave a speech there and enjoyed the company of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and other actors who applauded for Modi. Should we support such a leader?"

Raut gave a piece of advice to PM Modi, saying that instead of spending time with film stars and poll campaigning, he should sit in Delhi, plan and formulate a policy for action against Pakistan.

“But, PM Modi has given all the responsibility to the Indian Army and has kept himself free. He should take a leaf out of Indira Gandhi's book -- she did not just rely on the military, but she led with direct orders. This is political will. Do you have it? Supporting such a government would be like going with the arrogance of the wastrel people."

“When the country is in such a big crisis, there is not even a trace of concern on PM Modi's face. Any responsible Prime Minister would have cancelled the Mumbai event and the Bihar tour. But this one is running around like a mast maula (fun-loving). What can we say about this? Whoever wants to support such a government should do so. However, he is playing with the sentiments of the people. Therefore, we will not support him. Terrorist attacks are happening in the country, and if Union Home Minister Amit Shah is responsible for it, then the Prime Minister should ask for his resignation,” remarked Raut.

Earlier, Shiv Sena UBT last week had targeted the BJP for the Pahalgam terror attack, accusing it of hollow nationalism. “The hypocrisy of patriotism that has increased during the BJP era has eroded the very foundation of nationalism in the country. In the name of nationalism, many 'armies' and 'organizations' have been formed in the country and are wreaking havoc in the name of religion. These brave men should also be sent to Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi to fight the enemy like Abhimanyu, the son of Arjun. Indian soldiers are fighting in Kashmir in extremely difficult circumstances. However, they are also being dragged into India's dirty politics. Even when 40 soldiers were killed in Pulwama, they did not take revenge on the Pakistanis, but only played politics, and now they are merely blowing hot air again."

