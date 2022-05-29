PM calls upon people to support self-help groups in 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast

In his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon the people to support the women-led Self Help Groups (SHGs), which "will also give impetus to the self-reliant India campaign".

Highlighting the potential of the country's artisan community, the Prime Minister said that SHGs promote women empowerment and give impetus to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'.

In the 89th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said, "A few days ago I found an interesting and attractive thing which is full of colours and creativity of the countrymen and their artistic talent. It is a gift sent to me by an SHG from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. This gift bears the fragrance of Indianness and the blessings of Matri-Shakti - a glimpse of her affection for me. This is a special Thanjavur Doll, which also has a GI Tag. I offer special thanks to the Thanjavur Self-Help Group for sending me this gift imbued with the local culture."

PM Modi said the Thanjavur Doll is scripting a new saga of women empowerment. He said women's SHG stores and kiosks are also opening up in Thanjavur. Because of this, the lives of many poor families have changed, said PM Modi, adding that with the help of such kiosks and stores, women are now able to sell their products directly to the customers.

He further said, "These stores of Women SHGs have opened up at very prime locations in Thanjavur. Women themselves are taking full responsibility of their upkeep as well. Apart from GI products like Thanjavur Doll and Bronze Lamp, these women-led SHGs, also craft toys, mats and artificial jewellery. Due to such stores, the sales of GI products, as well as handicraft products, have seen a significant rise. Through this campaign, not only have the artisans got a fillip, but the women are also getting empowered by a rise in their income."

He informed that the initiative has been named 'Tharagaigal Kaivinai Porutkal Virpanai Angadi' and 22 Self-Help Groups are associated with this initiative.

"I also urge the listeners of Mann Ki Baat to find out which Women Self Help Groups are working in their areas. You should also collect information about their products and use these products as much as possible. By doing this, you will not only help in increasing the income of the Self Help Groups but will also give impetus to the 'Self-reliant India Campaign," PM Modi urged.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, broadcast by All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month. The first episode of Mann Ki Baat was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

