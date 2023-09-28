PM condoles death of noted agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan

New Delhi, Sep 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of eminent agricultural scientist and father of India's "Green Revolution", M S Swaminathan, who passed away earlier in the day.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation’s history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation," Modi said in a series of posts on X.

"Beyond his revolutionary contributions to agriculture, Dr. Swaminathan was a powerhouse of innovation and a nurturing mentor to many. His unwavering commitment to research and mentorship has left an indelible mark on countless scientists and innovators. I will always cherish my conversations with Dr. Swaminathan. His passion to see India progress was exemplary. His life and work will inspire generations to come. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said further.

Swaminathan died at the age of 98 in Chennai on Thursday.

Born on August 7, 1925 in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district, he was an agronomist, agricultural scientist, plant geneticist, administrator, and humanitarian who played a crucial role in developing high-yielding varieties of paddy that helped ensure India’s low-income farmers produce more yield.

