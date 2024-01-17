PM did nothing to resolve the Naga political issue: Rahul Gandhi

Imphal, Jan 17 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Prime Minister of doing nothing to resolve the Naga political issue though Narendra Modi committed to solve the issue nine years ago after the Framework Agreement was signed with the Naga groups in 2015.

Addressing a rally on the fourth day of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Nagaland's Mokokchung town, Rahul Gandhi said a solution to the problem cannot be brought without winning the trust of the Naga people and without holding a dialogue with them.

“If you don't have a solution, you cannot lie and claim that you have a solution. You can say that you have to work towards the solution of the Naga issue and work would be done towards finding the solution but you must not lie to the Naga people,” the Congress leader said.

“The Prime Minister gave an empty commitment about the Naga accord nine years ago and did nothing yet,” he said, adding that the Congress knows that the issue is serious and a solution is required.

“We would do the hard work to resolve the Naga political issue,” Gandhi said on Wednesday while talking to the media and asserted that his party was committed to a solution to the decades-old Naga Political Issue.

“While driving through the roads, I can see your (Naga people’s) way of life, history, traditions and culture. Though Naga people understand English, my speech was translated into Naga language as I respect the language and the people’s culture,” he said and added that the Naga people’s traditions were their own culture and no party should interfere in it.

Referring to the ethnic violence in neighbouring Manipur, Rahul Gandhi said, “As an Indian I am ashamed that the Prime Minister is yet to visit Manipur despite the state witnessing devastating violence for over eight months.”

Without naming the BJP, he said, “Their politics has torn apart the state, divided the community, they have weaponised the state.”

Referring to the bad roads of Nagaland, he claimed that it was a betrayal of the people of the state. “Naga children are getting deprived of electricity, healthcare and other facilities. Why can’t a Naga man be an industrialist? Naga people’s rich traditions and culture are assets of India,” he said.

He told the gathering, "If you need my support to raise any issue in Parliament, I will be happy to do it."

Identifying a young girl attending the gathering, Gandhi said that young people, especially girls, must enter politics and give Nagaland a new vision for the future.

The Congress leader, after a night halt at Tuli would enter Assam on Thursday morning for his onward yatra to Arunachal Pradesh.

