PM-elect Modi's high regard for Constitution brings back memories of 2014 and 2019

New Delhi, June 7 The newly-elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday elected Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for his swearing-in as the Prime Minister for a record third term.

PM-elect Narendra Modi, amid felicitation by the NDA lawmakers, showed his high regards for the Constitution by touching the sacred book to his forehead and then bowing down before it.

His touching gesture at the Central Hall of Parliament has brought back memories of 2014 and 2019, when he knelt down before entering the Temple of Democracy, while making his debut as a Parliamentarian.

Modi Archive, a popular X handle, has shared the then pictures of PM Modi paying his heart-felt gratitude to the Parliament on being elected as MP for the first time.

The pictures pertaining to the BJP Parliamentary meet, both in 2014 and 2019, have gone viral on social media.

In 2014, after arriving for the BJP parliamentary party meeting at the main gate of the Parliament building, PM Modi touched the ground at the entrance with folded hands.

Upon entering Parliament for the first time after leading the BJP to victory, he knelt down, folded his hands and touched his forehead to the stairs to show his deep respect for the Temple of Democracy.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won 282 seats on its own and the NDA alliance secured 336 seats.

In 2019, after winning a bigger mandate for the BJP for the second time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed and respectfully touched the Constitution with his forehead.

This happened after he was elected as the leader of the NDA and BJP parliamentary party.

In 2019 elections, the BJP won 303 seats on its own and, along with NDA allies, it posted its best ever tally of 353 seats.

