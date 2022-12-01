PM envisions boost to tourism in Arunachal with addition of Donyi Polo airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned a boost to the tourism sector in Arunachal Pradesh with the addition of Donyi Polo airport in Itanagar.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the picturesque views showcased in a video shared by Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Quoting a tweet by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the Prime Minister said, "Looks great! And, with the new airport and flights being added, more people will be able to visit Arunachal Pradesh with ease and experience the warm hospitality there."

The Prime Minister inaugurated Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar on November 19.

The name of the airport reflects the traditions and rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh and its age-old indigenous reverence for the Sun ('Donyi') and the Moon ('Polo').

The airport, which is the first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh, has been developed in an area of over 690 acres, at a cost of more than Rs 640 crores.

With a 2300 m runway, the airport is suitable for all weather day operations. The airport terminal is a modern building, which promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy and the recycling of resources.

The terminal of the airport will be an energy-efficient building with the provision of the balanced use of glazing and wall panelling along with insulated roof, glazing and wall panels. The airport is equipped with LED lights in all areas and energy-efficient motors/drives for AHUs, AC compressors, conveyors, pumps etc. The sewage treatment plant will allow the use of treated water for horticulture purposes.

Work is also in progress for installing a Solar power plant of 150 KWp to use renewable energy in future.

The airport will serve a population of over 20 lakhs of several adjoining districts like Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Lower Subansiri, East Kameng, Pakke Kessang and Kamle of Arunachal Pradesh and Biswanath and Lakhimpur districts of Assam.

Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh is a rich mixture of archaeological sites of great historical value, built-up resources and institutions of great socio-cultural significance.

With scenic vistas and adventure experiences, the town is a mini guide to the rich culture and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh. There is no airport in the vicinity of Itanagar, the closest one being Lilabari Airport which is at a distance of 80 Kms in the state of Assam and takes around three hours to reach by road. Presently, the state has three operational airports at Tezu, Passighat and Zero.

The development of a new Airport in Itanagar will not only improve connectivity in the region but will also act as a catalyst for the growth of trade and tourism, thus providing a boost to the economic development of the region.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor