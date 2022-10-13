PM flags off luxury train, launches Bulk Drug Park to attract Rs 10,000 cr investment in Himachal

Una/Chamba, Oct 13 Prime Minister Narendra Modi during day-long visit of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday flagged off high-speed luxury fourth Vande Bharat Express and laid the foundation stones of Bulk Drug Park that will attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crore and provide employment to more than 20,000 people from Una town.

This is the Prime Minister's ninth visit to the state in the five years and second in almost a week.

He also inaugurated the Rs 128 crore Indian Institute of Information Technology

