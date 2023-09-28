PM greets nation on occasion of Milad-un-Nabi

New Delhi, Sep 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi.

"Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. May the spirit of brotherhood and kindness be furthered in our society. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" he posted on X.

Milad-un-Nabi signifies the birth of Prophet Mohammad.

