PM has no time to visit Manipur, govt too keen on Israel, says Rahul in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 16 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that people have been killed for over five months in Manipur but Prime Minister does not find time to come to the state and it is amazing to see our government is so interested in what is going on in Israel.

Gandhi while addressing an election rally in Aizawl said, “I really do not understand why PM did not travel in Manipur. It's a shame for a leader of the country.”

Referring to his visit to Manipur a few months back, he said that the national media has stories after stories on the Middle East but no more on the ethnic crisis ridden state.

“Manipur is a symptom, you can see what happened in Manipur also reflecting other parts of India. Tribals, minorities, Dalits are feeling uncomfortable under BJP rule and this is an attack on the idea of India.

“It is the duty of every single Indian to protect every single religion, every single culture and every single Indian irrespective of religion,” the Lok Sabha member from Kerala’s Wayanad said adding that the BJP attacks “your culture, religion, your thoughts and the ruling MNF (Mizo National Front) supports BJP.”

Expressing his discontent over the drugs menaces, Rahul Gandhi said that the drugs are spreading rampantly in Mizoram and 259 young lives have been taken away by drug abuse in the state.

He said that the young people of Mizoram are not getting jobs so they are getting frustrated, turning to drugs.

In the last five years the MNF government has given only 2000 jobs, the Congress leader claimed.

Noting that the Congress has worked for the development of Mizoram for the last many years, Rahul Gandhi said that with the signing of the Mizo peace accord in 1986 transition of violent Mizoram to peaceful Mizoram had started.

Highlighting the Congress led government’s performance in Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, the former Congress President said that these governments have been implementing many beneficial schemes from health sector to women welfare to education.

Be it the social safety infrastructure in Karnataka, Rs 25L health insurance cover in Rajasthan, or the welfare of farmers and MSMEs in Chhattisgarh, our leadership in the states works with a vision, he stated.

“Congress and the party ruled government have been protecting farmers, small businessmen, workers, poor wage-earners but BJP has been depriving and attacking them. GST has been designed to harm India's farmers and small traders.”

Urging the people to vote for the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said that the party (Congress) respects every single person irrespective of their caste, religion and creed and the party has an ambitious vision for the state of Mizoram.

“We would protect your culture, tradition, language and religion. We love your diversity, perspective and your way of life and it is our most valuable asset and much more important than the buildings etc.

“Some months ago I walked around 4000 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Today (Monday) we walked two km, but the message I had to give was the same. I come here with the idea of Bharat Jodo, one India, that respects each other's culture and religion, that is tolerant and that loves itself as a whole.”

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP has been attacking this holistic idea and they attack different communities, languages and spread hatred despite this is against the idea of India.

Referring to his visit to Mizoram 37 years ago, Rahul Gandhi said, “I was 16 years old when I came here with my father Late Rajiv Gandhi) in 1986.”

“For long time our family has been very close to people with Mizoram. The people of Mizoram are gentle, kind and affectionate. People have a strong sense of community; they respect each other and also people with different ideas. It is something to be very proud of…. you have a spirit of altruism. These are powerful values in the 21st century,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Ahead of the November 7 Assembly elections in Mizoram, the Congress leader arrived in Aizawl on Monday on a two-day visit to campaign for the party, which governed the mountainous state for many years till 2018.

Immediately after his arrival, the Congress MP participated in a padyatra from the state capital's Chanmari area to the Raj Bhawan.

In the evening, he is slated to interact with students at the Lal Thanhawla auditorium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor