PM: India giving boost to ‘blue economy’ for all-round development

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra), Dec 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India is giving an unprecedented impetus to the ‘blue-economy’ with emphasis on the ‘Make-in-India’ policy, for all-round progress of the country.

Speaking at the ‘Navy Day-2023’ event at Tarkarli Beach in this coastal district on Monday, Modi said that India was engaged in a massive ‘port-led development’, boosting merchant shipping, the ‘Sagar Mala’ for maritime trade and transport involving the coastal communities in a big way.

Lauding the naval prowess of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (1630-1680), Modi said that the great Maratha warrior was a visionary who had realised in that era that anybody who can command the oceans is the most powerful ruler.

“Through the ‘Sagar Mala’, the port-led development is being implemented for the ‘maritime vision’ to exploit the full potential of the oceans,” said Modi, adding that the country is getting inspired by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He said that last year, the Indian Navy got a seal inspired by Shivaji, and very soon, the Indian Navy will coin its ranks and designations as per Indian traditions.

Dwelling on the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative, Modi said that it has become the topic of discussion world over, and now India’s contribution is visible in all spheres, whether it is space or oceans, from Tejas aircraft to Kisan Drones, in every field, the mark of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ is seen.

Lauding the Indian Navy for its services and contributions to securing the country’s maritime borders, Modi said that India is going to induct women in the armed forces in a big way, and congratulated the Navy for appointing a first woman Commander of ‘INS Trinkat’ last week.

Earlier, the PM unveiled a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj installed at the Rajkot Fort nearby, visited the famed Sindhudurg Fort in the Arabian Sea, and then went for the ‘Navy Day-2023’ function and an impressive naval display at the Tarkarli Beach.

Present on the occasion were Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MSME Minister Narayan Rane, state ministers, top naval officers, dignitaries from different fields and other invitees.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor