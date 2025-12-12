‘PM Janman Scheme’ to be implemented in 24 districts: MP Guv

Bhopal, Dec 12 Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel reviewed the 'PM Janman Scheme' of the Tribal Cell in a meeting held at Lok Bhavan on Friday and discussed its implementation with officers from the concerned department.

Governor Patel, in an official statement, shared that 'PM Janman Scheme', under the 'Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan', is being implemented in 24 districts of Madhya Pradesh since 2023.

He informed that over 9,52,000 patients have been registered through the ‘Mobile Medical Units’ operated by the Public Health and Family Welfare Department of Madhya Pradesh.

The number includes 4,75,375 patients from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) and 4,76,647 other beneficiaries. The units have conducted screening of 95,360 persons for sickle cell and 15,811 for TB, and diagnostic tests have been carried out for more than seven lakh patients.

Under the scheme, more than 13,43,000 members of PVTG communities living in over 6,000 habitations are being benefited.

He also shared that a total of 1,30,521 houses sanctioned under 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana' have been completed. At present, 147 group water supply schemes are being operated by the Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam.

Under the ‘PM Janman’, work on group water supply schemes in Anuppur and Balaghat districts has been completed for all 48 sanctioned schemes. The remaining operation and maintenance works will be completed within the stipulated time.

Works on six schemes in Datia, Katni, Seoni and Umaria districts are almost complete, while the remaining works are in progress and will also be completed within the deadline, the statement further read.

During the meeting, the Governor instructed officials to ensure that the quantity of medicines distributed through the Mobile Medical Units strictly adheres to the mobile unit route chart.

"Medicines must be given according to the patient’s requirement and the interval before the medical unit’s next visit, so that patients have an adequate supply of medicines until the unit returns," Patel stated.

He also instructed that the information regarding household-wise availability of electricity connections should be compiled, and the houses without connections should be identified in all tribal dominated districts in the state.

