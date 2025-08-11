'PM Janman Yojana' transforming lives of tribals, says MP Guv

Bhopal, Aug 11 Calling "Pradhan Mantri Janta Adivasi Nyay Maha Abhiyan (PM-Janman Yojana)" the biggest tribal welfare project since Independence, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel said on Monday that the initiative has brought transformative changes to the lives of tribal families.

During a meeting to review various beneficiary schemes being executed under the 'PM Janman Yojana', the Governor has emphasised that all initiatives aimed at the prosperity of tribal communities should be continuously monitored at the ground level.

He reviewed the progress of key initiatives, including tap water supply to every household ('Har Ghar Nal Yojana'), universal healthcare, electricity access, education for all, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, status of multipurpose centres, mobile medical units, and the provision of mobile network connectivity.

He instructed that the concerned officers should work with sensitivity towards tribal families, meet them regularly, and take their feedback so that timely corrective measures can be implemented.

He directed that district officials should inspect the ongoing works under the 'PM Janman Yojana' every three months.

Meanwhile, the Governor praised the functioning of mobile medical units and called for efforts to expand their operations.

The meeting also discussed the importance of deploying staff proficient in local tribal dialects to ensure better communication and outreach.

On Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh government in an official statement has said that the state has achieved a significant success in implementation of the 'PM Janman Yojana' across 58,000 tribal settlements, benefiting 2.62 lakh members of Saharia, Baiga and Bharia communities.

The government claimed that the state has achieved 100 per cent success in providing Aadhaar Card, Ayushman Bharat card, Janman bank accounts, caste certificates, Kisan credit card, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and ration cards to residents of these settlements.

They are using these documents to get benefits of various welfare schemes of the Central and state governments.

PM Awas Yojana, PM Gram Sadak Yojana, multipurpose centres, tap water in every household, electricity to all households, nutrition to all, health facilities to all, education to all, mobile network in villages and construction of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras in these settlements is being carried out to ensure well-being of families living there.

Shivpuri district is placed at the top position in the country on providing houses to tribal families in the state.

More than 16,000 houses have been constructed for them at Shivpuri, in Shahdol (10,711), Sheopur (7,639), Umaria (6,410), Chhindwara (5,479), and Mandla (5,446).

In other districts also, the construction of houses under the PM Awas Yojana is underway in a big way, the statement said.

